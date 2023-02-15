GUILFORD COUNTY — School officials hope to begin interviews soon to fill new mental health clinician positions to work with students in Guilford County Schools.
The new positions are being created with nearly $15 million in federal grant money that GCS announced last month it had been awarded.
Superintendent Whitney Oakley held a press conference Tuesday with U.S. Rep. Kathy Manning to provide an update on that grant as well as a $2.2 million grant, also announced last month, that will be used to expand learning hubs, a learning-recovery program that has been successful in GCS high schools, into the school system’s middle schools. Manning helped secure both grants.
The School-Based Mental Health Services grant from the U.S. Department of Education will help pay for 16 new full-time mental health clinicians over the next five years as well as allow GCS to expand on-demand mental health services at 61 schools. The grant will cover 75% of the cost, and GCS will contribute $3.7 million.
Schools across the country reported increases in mental health distress among students and staff since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, and Oakley said that the topic of mental health services in schools comes up repeatedly in her conversations with people throughout the county.
“The uptick of mental health issues … is alarming,” she said, and it’s not just in schools. “Our schools are just a microcosm of what we are seeing in the community.”
Currently GCS clinicians each work at least three schools in a week, she said.
Manning cited a recent state report that said there had been a 46% increase in the number of students reporting having had at least one depressive episode, and she said it’s important to provide the resources so students feel comfortable seeking help.
“It’s critical we take away the stigma of seeking help for mental health challenges,” she said.
Latasha Henry, a GCS mental health coordinator, said school clinicians make frequent contact with students and their families, including on weekends and during vacation breaks, and help connect the family to counseling if needed.
On the expansion of the learning hubs program, Oakley said she was optimistic that it would show progress similar to what has been seen in high schools — where students who took part had higher high school graduation rates — but said finding future funding sources will be critical. The federal money for the high school program and the middle school expansion runs out in 2024, but it will take several years for students to fully recover from the learning loss related to the pandemic, she said.
“We have to keep taking steps forward in this work,” she said.
