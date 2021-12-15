GUILFORD COUNTY — Employees of Guilford County Schools will receive a $1,500 local bonus in addition to a state bonus that could total up to $2,800.
The Guilford County Board of Education awarded the $1,500 bonus to all school district employees late Tuesday night during a marathon meeting. Guilford County Schools employees and their supporters had sought the bonuses to recognize their work and help retain school system staff.
Educators and their advocates spoke at the board meeting Tuesday night and the meeting last month, seeking a $4,000 bonus.
The local bonus supplements a series of bonuses in the $25.9 billion state budget enacted last month. State Senate President Pro Tem Phil Berger Sr., R-Rockingham, has said most teachers in North Carolina will receive a bonus of $2,800 through the state budget provisions.
Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras recommended a $1,500 bonus for all employees, excluding principals and assistant principals, who previously received a bonus from the federal School Emergency Relief Fund, referred to as ESSER. The superintendent’s recommendation also included an additional $500 bonus for the district’s lowest-paid classified staff.
The local employee bonuses will come from ESSER funds distributed to the school district and will cost $16.8 million. The local bonus plan will have to be approved by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction prior to the distribution of funds.
“I felt it very important that all of our employees receive recognition of their commitment to our students, especially in the midst of this pandemic,” Contreras said.
School system employees also will receive a pay raise.
Teachers will receive an average raise of 5 percent during the next two academic years. Principals will receive a 2.5% increase at all levels of the principal salary schedule this year and next year.
Central office staff will receive a 2.5% increase this year and next year. Non-certified workers will receive either a 2.5% increase or a $13 an hour minimum wage this year and a 2.5% increase or a $15 an hour minimum wage next year.
Instructional support personnel will receive a $350 per month supplement for school psychologists, speech pathologists and audiologists. School counselors will receive a $100 per month supplement.
