GUILFORD COUNTY — An alternative bus transportation program for high school students from High Point and Greensboro is going on its second month as Guilford County Schools copes with an ongoing bus driver shortage.
The school district started using High Point and Greensboro’s metro bus agencies, giving students free access to ride, on Jan. 10 at the outset of the second semester because of the shortage of school bus drivers. Students from eight high schools are using the alternative service, including High Point students at High Point Central and Andrews high schools and Kearns Academy.
At the time the program was rolled out, GCS leaders indicated it would last at least two weeks. But officials don’t know yet when it will end, said Janson Silvers, spokesman for Guilford County Schools.
“GCS will continue partnering with city agencies to provide transportation until we have enough drivers to properly accommodate our routes,” Silvers said.
As of this week, the school district had 141 GCS bus driver vacancies, including leaves of absence, Silvers told The High Point Enterprise.
“Approximately 429 bus drivers would have us at full staff — not including leaves of absence,” Silvers said. “It is very important to note, though, we do not need to be at full staff to resume bus service like it used to be. It depends on the number of full-time drivers and substitutes. When we have enough drivers in place, we will resume the service.”
High school students at the eight schools can ride public transportation for free through their student identification badges, also known as One Cards.
Students with special needs who have transportation as part of their education plan are able to continue using GCS buses.
School district leaders selected only urban high schools for alternative transportation because rural areas of Guilford County don’t have comprehensive public bus service.
