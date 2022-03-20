HIGH POINT — With the current national average for gas nearly double the average a year ago, residents of the Triad are welcoming a decrease in prices over the last six days.
But with gas still $1 more expensive than this time last year, motorists are still feeling the pinch.
According to AAA Carolinas, gas prices in North Carolina have been decreasing a few pennies a day since March 13, with the average on March 19 sitting at $4.10 per gallon, 16 cents per gallon less than the national average. Before that, gas prices shot up 22% over a two-week period, on average a whopping 79 cents, according to the Associated Press.
“Gas prices rise like a rocket and fall like a feather,” said Tiffany Wright, the director of public affairs for AAA Carolinas. “A big reason is that gas stations can’t afford to dramatically drop prices after filling their pumps when prices are expensive, or they would be operating at a loss.”
The price of crude oil topped $123 per barrel shortly after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24, but has gradually fallen below $105. According to AAA, the cost of oil accounts for about 50% of what drivers pay at the pump, but the war put pressure on an already-tight global oil market.
While gas prices currently are trending downward, local motorists are still hurting. This time a year ago, the state average was $2.69 a gallon, $1.41 less than the current average.
Winston-Salem resident Ayana Williams, who was at the High Point Public Library on Friday, has a 30-minute commute to work each day.
She said she dreads going to the pump.
“I have an ’05 Honda, so I’m used to paying $25 to fill my tank up, and now I’m at $50,” she said.
Chris O’Malley, a full-time student, said he has become more conscious of where he is driving and when.
“I am more efficient with where I am going,” he said. “I am always trying to plan ahead of time, and it is definitely hurting the wallet a lot more. I’m just hoping it goes down, and waiting and waiting and waiting.”
