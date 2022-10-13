HIGH POINT — High Point Central High School was evacuated about noon Thursday because someone smelled what turned out to be a natural gas leak.
Seven High Point Fire Department vehicles descended on the school on Ferndale Boulevard after a fire alarm was activated, Deputy Fire Chief Brian Evans said.
Students and faculty were outside the buildings as firefighters investigated the odor. Evans said a Piedmont Natural Gas crew also was called to the campus.
No one was hurt. Guilford County Schools public information officer Gabrielle Brown said students and faculty evacuated the high school as a precaution, and when the source of the smell was not quickly identified, officials decided to dismiss students early.
Evans said Piedmont Natural Gas crews spent part of the afternoon trying to pinpoint the area or areas where there was a natural gas leak. The crews found the leak about 3 p.m. and were making repairs, Evans told The High Point Enterprise.
Because of the incident, High Point Central canceled all athletic events and practices Thursday. A volleyball match against Southern Guilford High School will be made up at 5 p.m. Friday while a soccer game against Southern Guilford was canceled and isn’t scheduled to be made up, according to a Tweet from the high school athletic department.
