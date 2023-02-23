HPTNWS-02-23-23 WRECK.jpg

An SUV rear-ended a city of High Point garbage truck on Fairfield Road on Tuesday morning.

 SPECIAL | HIGH POINT FIRE DEPARTMENT

HIGH POINT— The driver and a passenger in an SUV were injured and taken to an area hospital after their vehicle plowed into the rear of a city of High Point garbage truck making pickups along W. Fairfield Road this week.

The wreck happened just before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Fairfield near the intersection with Surrett Drive, according to the High Point Police Department.

