HIGH POINT— The driver and a passenger in an SUV were injured and taken to an area hospital after their vehicle plowed into the rear of a city of High Point garbage truck making pickups along W. Fairfield Road this week.
The wreck happened just before 8 a.m. in the 700 block of W. Fairfield near the intersection with Surrett Drive, according to the High Point Police Department.
The Public Services Department garbage truck was stopped picking up a mobile trash toter when the SUV approached from behind and struck the garbage truck, police report.
The driver of the truck, the only occupant in the automated vehicle, wasn’t injured but was checked out medically, said Public Services Director Robby Stone.
The driver of the SUV, whose name wasn’t available, was issued a citation for failure to reduce speed to avoid an accident, according to police. A police accident report indicates that the driver of the 2014 Dodge SUV told an officer at the scene that he didn’t realize the truck was stopped.
Damages to the SUV were estimated at $8,000 while damages to the truck were estimated at $3,000, the accident report indicates.
Stone told The High Point Enterprise that wrecks involving city garbage trucks reaching the severity of the one Tuesday morning are unusual. But Stone said fender-benders and crashes with only property damage happen periodically with city garbage and recycling trucks.
“If you search news articles, you do hear about stuff like this throughout the country pretty routinely,” Stone said. “Folks are just not paying attention and rear-end those trucks.”
Stone said motorists should be aware that garbage and recycling trucks stop frequently.
