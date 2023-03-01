HIGH POINT — The Salvation Army Women’s Auxiliary of High Point will host its annual Game Day fundraiser March 21.
The fundraiser to support the programs of the nonprofit group will take place at the High Point Country Club, 800 Country Club Road, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with lunch served at noon.
Participants will take part in card and board games. The fundraiser is open to the public.
Tickets to attend the event are $30, which includes a buffet lunch and a chance to win numerous door prizes.
To purchase tickets or for more information, contact Betty Cadick at 336-802-9721 or Susan Hedgecock at 336-802-6836.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.