HIGH POINT — Site preparation work is underway at Prospect Street and Blandwood Drive in south High Point, where Future Foam is planning a 61,544-square-foot building addition.
The company, which makes foam materials used in furniture, bedding, flooring and other products at its 1300 Prospect St. plant, announced the expansion in 2019.
The city issued a construction permit in November for the expansion with a reported project value of $8.08 million.
The general contractor overseeing the project is Fourth Elm Construction of Kernersville.
The City Council in 2019 authorized up to $161,840 in incentives to assist Future Foam with the expansion, which the company said then would entail an $8.5 million investment that would add equipment and create at least 25 full-time jobs, including pourline operators, shipping staff, crane operators and maintenance personnel.
A Future Foam representative could not be reached for comment Thursday for an update on the expansion.
The Prospect Street campus covers 364,949 square feet of building space over 27 acres. It makes foam that is cut and processed at its facility on Comanche Drive in Archdale.
Future Foam also has been eyeing a potential expansion site in Randolph County, though nothing has been developed there yet.
In 2021, the company purchased 170 acres between U.S. 311 and Tom Hill Road just south of Archdale that it got rezoned for light industrial use to accommodate a foam fabrication facility.
