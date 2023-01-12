Future Foam

Site preparation work is underway at Prospect Street and Blandwood Drive in south High Point, where Future Foam plans to construct a 61,544-square-foot addition to its plant that makes foam used in flooring and furniture products.

The company, which makes foam materials used in furniture, bedding, flooring and other products at its 1300 Prospect St. plant, announced the expansion in 2019.

