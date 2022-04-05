HIGH POINT — High Point native and furniture veteran Lee Boone said the new company he’s launching is poised to capitalize on trends in the industry.
Luxfort Home, the brand name for the new enterprise, will be based in High Point but will produce upholstered furniture at three factories in Vietnam.
Boone, who is president of the company, is partnering with Peter Shi, its managing director, who opened his own factories in that country as it began to draw more manufacturing from China.
“Vietnam is the place where a lot of the manufacturing went when China became high-cost and full of tariffs and problematic,” Boone said. “We’re going to take his capabilities and develop a line for the retail trade. It’s sort of a factory-direct model for major retailers who want to buy product directly from the factory.”
Boone previously was an executive for Hooker Furniture, Legacy Classic and Samuel Lawrence Furniture and serves on the High Point Market Authority board of directors.
He and Shi have launched Luxfort Home at spring Market, which continues through Wednesday. They are leasing a 5,000-square-foot showroom at 100 N. Main St.
They are touting their venture as a positive alternative for customers seeking a way around the extensive backlogs that continue to plague the industry, Shi said.
“We operate as a lean, low-cost supplier focused on excellent engineering, innovative function, quality construction and reliable service,” Shi said. “We are fortunate to have a seasoned manufacturing team that knows how to make great furniture and run efficient operations.”
Boone said the company is based on a business model without the “middleman” of providing marketing and service support, which adds to the cost of the end product.
“When a retailer gives us an order, the order goes right to the factory and they’re paying the factory price,” he said. “Most companies in the U.S. today are marketing companies, and they’re actually buying the product from the factory. They’re marking it up. They’re covering their overhead. They’re making profit and then selling it to the retailer.”
Luxford Home will focus on mid-priced motion upholstery products in casual contemporary and modern styles.
Boone said Monday that Market was going well for the new company.
“It’s a small industry; most people know each other,” he said. “My partner and I have done our best to do the right thing throughout our careers and conduct ourselves with integrity. Here we are launching a brand new company, and that’s come back to support us, in terms of customers coming in and saying, ‘I want to support you. You’ve always been a stand-up guy. We want to do business together.’ ”
