HIGH POINT – Furnitureland Rotary Club handed out checks totalling $25,000 this week to the charities it supports through its fundraisers during the year.
As in the past, the largest donation, $15,000, went to Mobile Meals, the club’s signature charity. Mobile Meals provides 110 meals per day for elderly or disabled people without any governmental support.
Other donation recipients were:
• Fairview Elementary School, $1,500 to provide a field trip for two grades of students to attend the Nido and Mariana Qubein Children's Museum.
• LEAP, $1,200 to sponsor two children for a week at Camp Carey.
• The Salvation Army, $1,000 to be used toward its 24/7 Daycare project.
• The Community Clinic of High Point, $1,000 toward providing free medical care to uninsured working adults.
• Growing High Point, $1,000 toward growing produce in city neighborhoods and providing this food to local customers through EBT discounts.
• The Qubein Children's Museum, $1,000 toward admission for children who would otherwise be unable to attend.
• Boys and Girls Home of Waccamaw, $1,000 toward the maintenance of two cottages to house children who are unable to be served by local social services agencies.
• Carousel Children's Theater, $1,000 toward supporting performances which introduce children to theater and the arts.
• Hospice of the Piedmont, $500.
• The Ultimate Sacrifice, $800 to be used for its school backpack drive.
