HIGH POINT — A North Carolina-based independent furniture retailer is set to open its newest store in north High Point.
Kimbrell’s Furniture opens Friday at 4105 Brian Jordan Place at the Palladium shopping center.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
We have used your information to see if you have a subscription with us, but did not find one. Please use the button below to verify an existing account or to purchase a new subscription.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content. Please use the button below to manage your account.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
HIGH POINT — A North Carolina-based independent furniture retailer is set to open its newest store in north High Point.
Kimbrell’s Furniture opens Friday at 4105 Brian Jordan Place at the Palladium shopping center.
The store will offer all types of residential furniture, including mattresses and bedding, and will feature brands such as Ashley, Jackson, Crown Mark, Homelegance and Sealy.
It will also sell electronics and appliances, Kimbrell’s Furniture Marketing Manager Hayden Peterson said.
“High Point is known as the furniture capital of the world and sits between two of North Carolina’s largest cities — Winston-Salem and Greensboro,” Peterson said. “Given the city’s history, location in the Triad and the total (regional) population, opening a store in High Point was a no-brainer in our goal of serving the Triad area.”
The Charlotte-based company has about 50 locations, including two in the Triad — in Asheboro and Lexington.
Founded in 1915, Kimbrell’s Furniture is the largest independent furniture dealer based in the Carolinas, according to Peterson.
The High Point store is in a 24,048-square-foot building on a 2.4-acre site that the company purchased last year for $4.35 million.
It was previously occupied by Earth Fare, a healthy foods grocery chain based in Asheville, which opened there in 2019 but closed six months later when the company went out of business and filed for bankruptcy protection.
Earth Fare has since resumed operating stores in some areas under new ownership, but not in High Point.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.