TRIAD — Two major American furniture factories now have abruptly ceased operations without warning in the past nine months, which is startling and worrisome but most likely not likely to portend further shutdowns in the industry, two longtime industry analysts said.
“We’ve got a lot of furniture companies in North Carolina still thriving,” said Ken Smith, a partner with the Smith Leonard consulting firm in High Point. “Business is slower for many right now. But what happened … is not the sign of the demise of the furniture industry.”
Asheboro-based Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. ceased operations Monday, laying off all employees nationwide — including more than 800 in Randolph County — with no notice.
This past November, United Furniture Industries did the same, emailing all employees in the middle of the night to announce its closure. The Mississippi-based company, whose holdings included the Lane furniture line, filed for bankruptcy protection in December.
Smith said he was surprised by the sudden departure of Klaussner because during the spring High Point Market in April, Klaussner executives he spoke with sounded positive about how the company was doing.
The shutdowns of Klaussner and United stem from specific situations with the two companies, said Jerry Epperson, managing director with the Mann, Armistead and Epperson investment firm in Richmond, Virginia.
With Klaussner, the ownership group that took over the company about seven years ago assumed large amounts of debt, he said. When Klaussner closed earlier this week, the company issued a statement saying the company’s lending source “unexpectedly refused to continue the company’s operations.”
With United, the company’s pace of growth outgrew the ability of the ownership to finance the operation, “And it failed,” he said.
The closings take place against an industry economic backdrop of retail home furnishings sales that slumped as inflation heated during 2022 after a robust 2021. The slowing continued into 2023.
“We’re suffering,” Epperson said. “Our furniture sales this year are down, generally speaking, almost 20%. I can’t remember as severe a decline as this.”
Still, Smith said the manufacturing side of the home furnishings industry remains viable.
One example locally is a furniture business in Randolph County that announced an expansion two days after Klaussner closed.
Amor Furniture and Bedding, based in Ramseur, bought the former Benchcraft Upholstery plant in Staley and plans to produce a new line of furniture there that will debut at the fall High Point Market that officially kicks off Oct. 14.
Despite the volatility in the home furnishings industry, Epperson said that he doesn’t foresee the fallout causing a major shift in the High Point Market. The trade show represents a critical event for manufacturers, retailers and designers.
“The High Point Market is essential,” Epperson said. “If anything, COVID proved to us how important the High Point Market is. Without the Market, people don’t see the merchandise, people don’t share ideas unless they can go to High Point. The industry did not do well when they could not go to High Point.”
