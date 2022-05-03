HIGH POINT — The torrid pace of new furniture orders that held through most of 2021 cooled at the start of this year but remained ahead of pre-pandemic business levels, an industry observer reports.
Most residential furniture manufacturers reported that orders the first two months of 2022 were down from the same period in 2021 by an average of 16%, but that was still 8% higher than in February 2020, the last full month before the COVID-19-related business shutdowns across the country, according to the latest Furniture Insights report from the Smith Leonard consulting and accounting firm in High Point.
“We are hearing current business, March and April, while slowing down, is still respectable. It appears that the lower end may be hurting more than middle and upper price points as inflation is affecting those customers a bit more,” the report said. “We have all expected that the … (2021) levels of business would not last forever, so the slowdown is not unexpected even though we would all hope it could continue.”
High inflation, supply-chain problems for many products, uncertainties spawned by the war in Ukraine and domestic political negativity are factors, the report said.
Backlogs in shipping were a serious problem in 2021 and remained one in the first months of 2022, with backlogs up 35% in February over February 2021 levels, the report said. However, that’s an improvement from January.
“For the first time in quite a while, backlogs actually fell slightly, as shipments were higher than new orders,” the report said.
The report also noted that consumer spending overall continued to grow despite slowing, with total sales for the first three months of 2022 up nearly 13% from the same period in 2021.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.