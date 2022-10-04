HIGH POINT — As summer waned, the furniture industry clearly had cooled from its torrid pace of 2021, but there remained mixed signals about what that means for business in the coming months, according to a recent report drawn from surveys of furniture companies.
Net new orders of furniture in the first seven months of 2022 were down 29% from the same period in 2021, but that period itself saw orders that were 39% higher than in 2020, said the latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point.
However, the early signs are that the decline has not accelerated since then, the report said.
“Most of the comments we have received are that the drop in volumes seems to be leveling out some, with some even noting some, albeit small, growth,” the report said.
The report also noted that raw material prices seemed to have leveled off or even declined, and that the cost of ocean freight has “dropped significantly.”
The Conference Board’s Consumer Confidence Index also improved again in September, perhaps signaling that consumer spending will not further ratchet down, the report said.
But there were some other worrying signs, including an ongoing shortage of truck drivers.
“With inventories at wholesale, as well as at retail, very high, and hearing that many overseas producers are also too high, we are concerned that there will be significant discounting in order to reduce inventories,” the report said. “It has been too hard to get needed price increases, so we would encourage folks to be careful with how inventory is moved.”
