HIGH POINT — As summer waned, the furniture industry clearly had cooled from its torrid pace of 2021, but there remained mixed signals about what that means for business in the coming months, according to a recent report drawn from surveys of furniture companies.

Net new orders of furniture in the first seven months of 2022 were down 29% from the same period in 2021, but that period itself saw orders that were 39% higher than in 2020, said the latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point.

