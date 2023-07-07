HIGH POINT — For the first time in months, a monthly report based on surveys of residential furniture manufacturers and distributors sounded a note of business optimism despite a melancholy chorus.
The latest “Furniture Insights” report from the Smith Leonard accounting and consulting firm in High Point said that some industry leaders recently have talked of an uptick in business “in at least some areas.”
“We continue to hear that, at the retail level, some still have too much inventory, and customers coming in is not as brisk as some might like it, but overall, there seems to be some positive feeling,” the report said. “We know that summertime usually has some slowdowns, but comments like ‘business can be described as good, not great,’ make us believe that many have been surprised that business has not fallen off like some expected it to do.”
The report noted a rise in the Consumer Confidence Index in June to its highest level since January 2022, though consumers also remain wary of the chance of a recession.
But while the report’s optimistic portion was notable, its bad news was more pointed, with companies reporting that new orders in April dropped 16% from March and were down 19% compared to April 2022, continuing a slowdown in new orders that began in early 2022. Four-fifths of the companies surveyed said orders since Jan. 1 were down from the same period last year.
The number of factory and warehouse workers declined in April, probably as companies decline to fill newly vacant jobs, the report said.
“But business needs to pick up soon to avoid more serious cuts,” it said.
