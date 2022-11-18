HIGH POINT — It has been difficult for furniture companies to hire anyone in recent years, even for skilled, high-paying jobs, and there is no easing on the horizon in the competition for workers, representatives of local companies said during a discussion forum Thursday.
So the group will reconvene in January to begin work on a strategy to make inroads on building broad awareness, but especially among young people, of the pay and opportunities available.
The discussion at Congdon Yards was organized by GuilfordWorks, the local workforce development agency, and drew about two dozen people, a mix of furniture executives, human resources officials and marketing professionals.
Part of the problem is a broad perception that furniture manufacturing all but went away in the 2000s, and part is a lack of knowledge about how the industry and the jobs that are available are not old-fashioned factory jobs, several participants said.
One cited a skilled job in upholstery at his company that a few years ago paid $35,000 a year but now pays $70,000 or more and still is hard to fill.
Arturo Campana of Cisco Brothers Corp. said when his California-based company opened a factory in High Point five years ago to serve East Coast customers, “we could not hire anybody to save our lives.”
Finally, after advertising in Spanish-language media, he found the workers he needed, but he believes there are many people who don’t realize the opportunities that exist in the industry.
David Farris of Ted Scott Designs said some people don’t even seem to realize there is still furniture manufacturing here, and he expressed frustration with what he perceives as a lack of support by local elected officials and the school system.
“There’s nothing in schools to drive young people to our industry,” he said.
Farris asked whether anyone else in the room was “freaking out” at the prospect of competing for skilled workers against such companies as Toyota, which is building a plant in northern Randolph County to make batteries for electric vehicles, and Boom Supersonic, which plans to build a plant at Piedmont Triad International Airport to build supersonic passenger jets.
Most in the room raised their hands.
Joyce Ryce of GuilfordWorks, who organized the discussion, said she has seen the kinds of modern, comfortable, high-tech work spaces the industry now has, and she thinks a lot could be accomplished by better publicizing the current work and pay environment, especially targeting young people with the message.
Stuart Gans of Classical Elements and M2C Studio said it will be important to emphasize creative and design-oriented elements of jobs.
“That’s what High Point is all about,” he said.
Ryce said that GuilfordWorks will get the Guilford County Schools’ Career and Technical Education program involved in discussions as well.
