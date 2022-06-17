HIGH POINT — The American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame has named five new members for its class of 2022.
The five will be inducted into the hall on Oct. 23 during the High Point Market.
Selection of inductees is based on their contributions to the growth and development of the home furnishings industry in America. This year’s inductees will join 126 members currently in the hall.
This year’s inductees include:
• Michael Amini, chairman and CEO of AICO/Amini Innovations Corp. Founded in 1988 as an occasional table importer, the company has grown to include case goods, upholstery, home accents, accessories, lighting, wall decor, rugs and textiles. His showrooms in High Point and Las Vegas feature extravagant visual and audio experiences. He has established a reputation for innovation and as a creative champion of the industry.
• Michael K. Dugan, former president and CEO of Henredon Furniture Industries. Dugan is known for being a savvy businessman and for his much-discussed book “The Furniture Wars: How America Lost a $50 Billion Dollar Industry.” The president of Henredon Furniture Industries for 17 years and a co-founder of Jamestown Sterling, he is known for skillfully and strategically positioning companies. Later, he served as Alex Lee Professor of Business at Lenoir Rhyne University, where he received an honorary doctorate, remaining involved with educating future industry leaders.
• John Gabbert, founder of Room & Board. Gabbert left a traditional family retail store at age 26 to create a new business model, Room & Board, a brand known for conducting its own product development and boasting quality American craftsmanship and a commitment to environmental stewardship.
• Neil Goldberg, chairman and CEO of Raymour & Flanigan Furniture. Under Goldberg’s leadership, the company has grown to the largest furniture and mattress retailer in the Northeast and seventh-largest nationwide through organic expansion and acquisitions. It includes a real estate portfolio of stores, shopping centers, warehouses and office buildings. Goldberg is known for creating a strong, loyal team culture with a focus on operational excellence, social responsibility and sustainability practices.
• Stephen K. Pond, founding publisher of Furniture Today. Starting the publication in 1976 with the vision to create “the industry’s newspaper,” during his ownership, the parent company, Communications Today, also launched Home Textiles Today, Home Accents Today, Design Today, Upholstery Today, the Professional Upholsterer, Video Today and Manufacturing Today. He is known for high standards in journalistic integrity and has been instrumental in the creation of the Paul Broyhill Future Leaders Award and the Hall of Fame’s Home Furnishings Leadership Institute.
Based in High Point, the American Home Furnishings Hall of Fame Foundation Inc. is an industrywide organization founded in 1988 to preserve the history of the home furnishings industry, celebrate exceptional individuals who have made extraordinary contributions to the industry and inspire the next generation of innovative leaders. It is building a new home at 311 S. Hamilton St.
