HIGH POINT — Bringing fifth-graders to a space that’s prominent in High Point’s furniture-and-design world for a dance may not sound like an important start, but weaving new connections between local public schools and the home furnishings industry begins with a single thread, a leader in the design industry said.

Having the students from Fairview Elementary School see Cohab Space on English Road will be just a start toward getting students familiar with the scope of the industry, including the range of careers connected to it, said Jane Dagmi, the managing director of High Point by Design.

