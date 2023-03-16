HIGH POINT — A Dutch home furnishings company with a presence in High Point is seeking city incentives to assist with a possible expansion.
Eichholtz is considering establishing its U.S. headquarters at the Bedrock building downtown, according to the High Point Economic Development Corp.
Based in The Netherlands, Eichholtz is a wholesaler of luxury design furniture, lighting and accessories.
It has a High Point Market showroom at 129 S. Hamilton St. and is considering leasing 3,266 square feet on the second floor of the Bedrock at 275 N. Elm St., where it would create 10 new jobs and relocate five existing jobs from the Netherlands, New York and Tennessee, with average annual wages of $71,666, according to the EDC. The lease would be for five years, with options to renew.
The City Council on Monday will consider authorizing rental assistance incentives in the amount of $169,832 for the project.
If Eicholtz moves forward with the expansion, it would be the fifth tenant to lease space in the Bedrock building, joining the Stock and Grain food hall, the Key Risk insurance office, Coldwell Banker Advantage real estate and iHeartMedia Triad.
Eicholtz is “Europe’s number one luxury furniture brand,” according to the EDC, selling to retail, design and architectural customers in 105 countries.
The company opened its flagship U.S. showroom in High Point in 2019 in a $7 million design center fronted by reflection pools and 30-foot windows that International Market Centers custom-built in 2017 for another tenant that later left the space.
The 20,000-square-foot standalone building, which is still owned by IMC, is in the heart of the Market district, near Showplace and the IHFC.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.