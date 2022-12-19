HIGH POINT – A nonprofit group based in Greensboro that gives away furniture to individuals and families in need is expanding its efforts in High Point.
The Barnabas Network has been awarded a $30,000 grant from The Foundation for a Healthy High Point to establish a brick-and-mortar Barnabas outpost in High Point, Executive Director Derrick Sides said.
“Barnabas has served High Point since our 2006 founding. Having a physical presence in the Furniture Capital of the World will not only grow our organization’s impact, but it also positions our community as a model for furniture bank partnerships across the globe,” Sides said.
The Barnabas Network, headquartered at 838 Winston St. in Greensboro, is the Triad’s only nonprofit furniture bank, providing free home furnishings to individuals and families transitioning from homelessness, fleeing domestic violence, overcoming major setbacks or living on incomes that do not cover basic needs. In an average year, Barnabas gives out more than 8,000 pieces of furniture, including more than 1,000 beds. Half of those beds go to school-age children.
The Foundation for a Healthy High Point has funded 35 projects with more than $2.1 million in grant awards this year to support local efforts addressing access to care, behavioral health, capacity building, health equity, food security, health promotion, and housing.
