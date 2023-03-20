HPTNWS-03-21-23 COMEDY.jpg

Karen Morgan, left, and Tara Brown will perform Saturday evening at the High Point Theatre.

 SPECIAL | HPE

HIGH POINT — “The Funny Godmothers,” featuring comediennes Karen Morgan and Tara Brown, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.

Tickets are $25 to $30 apiece and can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets also can be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.

