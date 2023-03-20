HIGH POINT — “The Funny Godmothers,” featuring comediennes Karen Morgan and Tara Brown, will be presented at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the High Point Theatre, 220 E. Commerce Ave.
Tickets are $25 to $30 apiece and can be purchased by calling the theater box office at 336-887-3001. Tickets also can be purchased online at www.highpointtheatre.com.
Morgan and Brown are nationally touring headliners who have been featured on “Dry Bar Comedy.” They are known for their clean standup comedy routines.
Morgan was born and raised in Athens, Georgia, but now calls Maine home. A former trial attorney, she began her comedy career as a finalist on Nickelodeon’s “Search for the Funniest Mom in America.” She can be heard on Sirius XM Radio and seen on “Dry Bar Comedy.”
Brown is a native of Brooklyn, New York, and now lives in Charlotte. She was named “Best Comedian for 2019” by Queen City Nerve and one of the “Standup Comedians You Need To Know” by CharlotteFive.com. She has been featured on national and local TV and radio.
