HIGH POINT — A High Point funeral home is seeking city approval for an expansion.
Phillips Funeral Service at 1810 Brockett Ave. has applied to rezone property across the street from its location to support development of a 3,600-square-foot building, Tom Terrell, an attorney representing Phillips Funeral Service in the zoning case, wrote in a letter to neighboring property owners.
“The primary reason for the expansion is to have a place for the storage, maintenance and cleaning of its limousines, but Phillips will also be able to use the new building for overflow services, meals and other gatherings,” the letter said.
The city’s Planning and Zoning Commission in August unanimously recommended approval of the zoning case, which is scheduled to be considered by the City Council on Monday.
The zoning site consists of three undeveloped parcels owned by Phillips Funeral Service owner Arnold Phillips.
He’s seeking to rezone the properties, which total 0.7 acres, from residential multifamily to a conditional zoning office and institutional district.
Phillips is offering conditions pertaining to building height and materials, so that the proposed development will be designed to resemble the existing funeral home in appearance and will be compatible with the surrounding area, according to the city.
