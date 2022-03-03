HIGH POINT — Family and friends are rallying to help raise funds for the medical expenses of Journee Dumas, a High Point teenager in need of a heart transplant.
The fundraising effort, which organizers are calling “Journee To A New Heart,” includes a GoFundMe page that has raised nearly $3,000 so far. A yard sale and hot dog sale taking place Saturday are being put together by a group of Journee’s cousins.
“We’re raising funds to help Journee and her mother with medical bills, household needs and any other financial needs they’re going to have in the long run,” said organizer Bronna Davis of High Point.
The yard sale and hot dog sale will be held at 529 E. Fairfield Road, with the yard sale set for 7 a.m. and the hot dog sale beginning at 11 a.m.
Journee, a 14-year-old eighth-grader at Cornerstone Charter Academy in Greensboro, began having health problems after a bout with COVID-19 that produced lingering symptoms.
“She started complaining to her mother (Rejoice Dumas) that she was having trouble breathing,” Davis said. “They started running tests and noticed some fluid around her heart.”
Journee was diagnosed with multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children, or MIS-C, a rare condition that attacks the organs of children who have had COVID-19.
On Feb. 23, Journee received an artificial heart at Carolinas Medical Center in Charlotte, but doctors told the family it’s only a temporary fix until a heart becomes available for a transplant. Journee remains hospitalized at the Charlotte medical facility.
Those who are unable to attend the yard sale and hot dog sale can make donations through a Cash App account that has been set up for Journee’s family. The username for the account is $jsheart.
Donations can also be made through the GoFundMe page. To find the page, go to GoFundMe.com and search for “Journee To A New Heart.”
Additional fundraising events are also being planned, Davis added.
jtomlin@hpenews.com | 336-888-3579
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.