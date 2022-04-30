HIGH POINT — Four local nonprofits benefiting youth and animals will get a boost of support soon through the second Every Snout Counts fundraiser.
Every Snout Counts is set for Saturday, May 14, from 4-8 p.m. at Plank Street Tavern, 138 Church Ave.
GO FAR founder Robin Lindsay hopes the second of what is intended to be an annual event will draw a bigger audience than the first and raise at least $10,000. Proceeds will go to GO FAR, or Go Out For a Run, a fitness program that teaches children healthy habits.
Proceeds also will go to the High Point Retired K-9 Fund that helps with the costs of retired law enforcement dogs in the Triad area, the Davidson County Animal Alliance that provides food, medical care and adoption opportunities for animals, and Davidson County Special Olympics.
The first Every Snout Counts drew 175 to 200 people last year and raised $7,500 as 20 teams competed in a cornhole tournament, enjoyed hot dogs and watched dogs select tennis balls to name raffle winners.
The goal this year is to host 25 teams. A team of two can register for $50. All skill levels are welcome.
First-place winners will take home $300, second-place winners will get $200 and third place $100.
Pam Hubay, owner of Plank Street Tavern, said her staff feels honored to have been asked to host this event for a second year.
“These are great causes that need more help and more exposure,” Hubay said. “If there’s any way we can help raise money and awareness, we want to help bring the entire High Point community together.”
Jon Hunter of Durham will be cooking specialty hot dogs, and there will be food donated by Odehs, Rome Pizza and Real Creations.
Admission is $5 for people who are not members of Plank Street Tavern.
There is a $10 entry fee to participate in the food and to bid for silent auction items.
Participants can buy tennis balls for $5 each to be eligible for a 50/50 split-the-pot raffle. Attendees can watch as a dog selects a tennis ball to choose the winner, but you are not required to be present to win.
There also will be a gun raffle for $20 for a chance to win a 9 mm pistol.
