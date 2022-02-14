HIGH POINT – Celebrate the palindrome day next week by helping United Way of Greater High Point close the gap in meeting the needs of the Greater High Point community.
A palindrome day is when the day's date in numbers can be read the same way backward and forward, and Tuesday of next week is Feb. 22, 2022 – or 2/22/22. The next date a set of numbers line up like this won’t be for another 11 years, the United Way notes.
In honor of 2/22/22, anyone who donates $22 or more will be entered for a chance to win a $25 Amazon gift card or one of 12 seven-pack cases of Wicked Crisps, donated by their North Carolina manufacturer. With a donation of $222 and up, donors will be entered to win a $50 Amazon gift card or a $100 Amazon gift card.
The United Way could not make a difference on behalf of others in the community without local support and is offering these prizes as a token of its gratitude, UWGHP President Jane Liebscher said.
“We are hoping the community will join us in celebrating the 22nd day of the second month of the year 2022,” Liebscher said.
To donate or learn more, visit www.unitedwayhp.org and follow on Facebook and Instagram to stay up to date with all the events and fundraising efforts UWGHP hosts throughout the year.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.