HPTNWS-08-16-22 SPILL.jpg

Emergency crews responded to the Circle K convenience store at N.C. 62 and Main Street in Archdale Monday after reports of a possible fuel spill from the site.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

ARCHDALE — Emergency crews spent most of Monday working to handle a possible fuel spill from a service station in Archdale.

Workers at the Circle K at N.C. 62 and Main Street reported the odor of fuel about 10 a.m. The Guil-Rand Fire Department cordoned off the service station while crews investigated.

