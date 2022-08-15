High Point, NC (27260)

Today

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.