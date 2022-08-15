ARCHDALE — Emergency crews spent most of Monday working to handle a possible fuel spill from a service station in Archdale.
Workers at the Circle K at N.C. 62 and Main Street reported the odor of fuel about 10 a.m. The Guil-Rand Fire Department cordoned off the service station while crews investigated.
Several nearby businesses were evacuated as a precaution, said Guil-Rand FIre Department Battalion Chief Shane Sample. No one was injured, Sample told The High Point Enterprise early Monday afternoon.
Nearby intersections also were blocked to traffic by the Archdale Police Department.
Sample said that emergency crews were expected to be on-site possible until early in the evening.
