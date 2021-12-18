HIGH POINT — An annual holiday tea party brought back memories and served as a reunion for a group of college students who have been gathering since they were 4 years old.
The students are scattered among N.C. State University, the University of North Carolina, East Carolina University, Appalachian State University, Elon University and the University of Georgia.
Attending the annual tea party for the 16th year was Sarah Faith Amos, a sophomore at ECU.
“We’ve just been doing it for so long and it’s nice to see my friends, especially now since we’re all in college and don’t get to see each other all the time,” Amos said. “It’s nice to just have a little reunion.”
Having photos made with her former High Point Central classmates at the holiday tea party was a favorite memory for Amos. Tea parties may be a Southern tradition, but are not a common activity for most young women today, Amos said.
Tea party traditions may be more common in other places, said Maggie Smith, a UGA sophomore studying human development and family science.
“In Georgia, there are still a lot more of the old Southern traditions compared to North Carolina because you still are in the Deep South,” Smith said. “It’s still nice to do this. I think it’s fun.”
Debbie Jones-Permenter, mother of one of the girls, and her friends have organized the tea party for a group of girls in their Emerywood neighborhood for the past 16 years. At one point, the group included as many as 15, but a smaller group gathered Wednesday afternoon to enjoy their favorite Russian tea and savory or sweet treats.
“We thought once they went off to college, they wouldn’t want to do it, but the one thing they’ve always asked that we keep on doing is the tea parties,” Jones-Permenter said. “They look forward to it. I think it’s nice to focus on a positive. To have young ladies who still appreciate this is kind of neat.”
Preparing the popular cucumber sandwiches and chicken salad treats with her mother created special memories through the years for her daughter, said Taylor Permenter, a N.C. State sophomore majoring in fashion and textile management.
“I think it’s just something fun to do around the holidays, to get together with friends and catch up with them,” Permenter said. “Especially since we’re all at different schools, it’s nice to be in one spot again.”
Former High Point Central High School classmate Elizabeth Boger agreed.
“I think it’s good to catch up with everyone since we’re all at different places,” Boger said.
Jones-Permenter and her friends actually started this tea party tradition after she moved here and could find no place to go have tea. She had owned a large restaurant and tea room outside of Atlanta for 16 years.
“Since this has been our business for several years, we thought we would start doing it,” Jones-Permenter said.
Jones-Permenter said she always invites the other mothers, who may enjoy wine or holiday cocktails rather than tea. Six of the eight mothers were able to gather at her home in an adjoining room Wednesday while their daughters were seated at the dining table with cloth napkins and vintage silver serving pieces.
“It’s a very classic tea set up,” Jones-Permenter said. “Appetizers are a combination of savories and sweets. Chicken salad in shells, cucumber sandwiches and chocolate dipped strawberries. We bake fresh cookies, fudge and cheese drops. It’s just the very traditional Southern things. We normally do it on a Sunday afternoon, but with the girls’ schedules and work, we had to pick a weekday.”
