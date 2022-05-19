HIGH POINT — Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will offer free sports physicals this weekend for area student-athletes who attend high schools that are part of the health system’s Athletic Training Outreach Program.
The physicals are being offered for any student-athletes, including incoming freshmen, who plan to participate in any sport during the coming school year.
In High Point, the physicals will be offered Saturday from 8 a.m. until noon at Orthopaedics & Sports Medicine - High Point, 611 Lindsey St.
Student-athletes should check with their athletic director for further information.
