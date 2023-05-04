HIGH POINT — Dermatologists with Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist will provide free skin cancer screenings Tuesday evening in High Point in observance of May as Skin Cancer Awareness Month.
The screenings will be offered from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at Dermatology — Palladium, 5286 Samet Drive, Suite 103.
No insurance or appointment is required, and anyone can receive either a spot check or a more thorough screening for skin cancer.
Free screenings will also be offered during those same hours at Dermatology — Country Club, 4618 Country Club Road, Winston-Salem.
“If you have never had a skin screening, this is the perfect time to get a basic exam,” said Dr. Lindsay Strowd, dermatologist at Atrium Health Wake Forest Baptist and associate professor and interim chair of dermatology at Wake Forest University School of Medicine. “In past screenings, we have identified dozens of common and dangerous forms of skin cancers, along with abnormal moles and precancerous spots. This is a great way to make sure your skin is healthy and checked before heading into the summer.”
According to the American Cancer Society, skin cancer is the most common type of cancer, and nearly all skin cancers can be treated effectively if they are found early.
