GUILFORD COUNTY – The Guilford County Division of Public Health and Cone Health will host an educational webinar about monkeypox next week.
This event is open to the public, and no pre-registration is required.
It will be streamed 5:30-6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 5, via both Zoom and Facebook Live on the Guilford County Public Health page.
Dr. Iulia Vann, the Guilford County public health director, and Dr. Cynthia Snider, an infectious disease specialist with Cone Health, discuss monkeypox, its symptoms, prevention strategies, and testing/vaccination opportunities available in Guilford County.
“We are quickly approaching homecoming season for two of our largest, local universities, and we want to ensure that people are equipped with the knowledge and tools to prevent transmission and infection,” Vann said. “Communicating with the community is a pillar of our work in public health, and we will continue to use every resource available to reach as many people as we can.”
