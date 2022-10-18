TRIAD – The annual NC Countdown to College, or C2C, campaign helps students submit free college applications during College Application Week, which began Monday.
The College Foundation of North Carolina is presenting a free webinar on Thursday at 6 p.m. to help North Carolina students and parents complete college applications, FAFSA, and Residency Determination Service. Another webinar on Tuesday, Oct. 25, at 4 p.m., tells about what comes after applying and allows participants to ask questions.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.