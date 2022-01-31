HIGH POINT — The city of High Point will have its latest free household hazardous waste disposal drop-off Saturday.
The Household Hazardous Waste Facility at 1401 E. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive will be open from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Items that can be dropped off include:
• Aerosols, batteries, bleach and cleaners, electronics, fire extinguishers, furniture polish, fluorescent bulbs and nail polish and removers
• Adhesives, gas cylinders, paints, solvents, stains and varnish, strippers and thinners, wood and metal cleaners and wood preservatives
• Antifreeze, auto batteries, brake fluid, cleaners and degreasers, diesel fuel, gasoline or mixed gas, motor oil, fuel filters and transmission fluid
• Herbicides, lighter fluid, pesticides, poisons and pool chemicals
• Electronics and tires, with a limit of four tires per visitor
Paper shredding won’t be available.
The drop-off is for household waste only, not for business waste. City staff won’t accept household garbage or medical waste.
Proof of residency in the city will be required. Materials should be placed in the trunk of a car or in the bed of a pickup truck.
For more information, contact Solid Waste Enforcement Officer Tim Daut at 336-823-0756 or tim.daut@highpointnc.gov.
