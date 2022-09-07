HIGH POINT – Missions of Mercy will hold a free mobile dental clinic in High Point this Friday and Saturday.
Presented by the N.C. Dental Society Foundation, the adult clinic at Williams Memorial CME Church, 3400 Triangle Lake Road, will provide free dental procedures for adults who cannot afford or do not have access to oral health care.
Organizers expect to treat 600-800 individuals over the two days. Since its founding in 2003, NCDSF MOM clinics have provided more than $39 million in free care to more than 69,000 North Carolinians.
Based on an initial examination and X-rays, offered dental procedures may include cleanings, fillings and extractions. A limited number of flipper/partial dentures for front teeth may be provided.
Doors open at 6 a.m. each day, but patients must arrive early and must be in line no later than 6 a.m. to be treated. Patients will be seen on a first-come, first-serve basis.
