HIGH POINT — The Guilford County Division of Public Health and Safe Kids Guilford County will host a free car seat safety inspection Friday in High Point.
The event will take place from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the county health department parking lot at 501 E. Green Drive. No pre-registration is required.
Certified child passenger safety technicians will be at the event to inspect car seats and booster seats. Parents should bring their children and their car seats or bases to be inspected by a safety expert.
Low-cost car seats also will be available for purchase for eligible families. The low-cost car seats are provided through Volvo Group and are available on a first-come, first-served basis.
