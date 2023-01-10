HIGH POINT — A new street connection that the city built to provide alternate access out of a flood-prone neighborhood has opened.
The one-block road serves as a second means of ingress and egress for Foxwoode Meadows, a subdivision off Eastchester Drive where residents have long raised concerns about being trapped in their homes when streets flood after heavy rains.
The city plans to name the connector, which runs between Greenstone Place and Running Cedar Trail, Passage Way.
Foxwoode Meadows was developed in the late 1960s in a floodplain across from the Oak Hollow Lake dam before modern flood-prevention regulations were in place.
It consists of 140 lots on 79 acres.
Some of the homes are near a creek along Rivermeade Drive that’s part of the Deep River chain and is prone to flooding streets.
Until now, the only access into and out of Foxwoode Meadows was via Eastchester Drive.
The City Council in August awarded a $452,863 construction contract to P&S Grading LLC of Greensboro to build the new road, which connects Foxwoode Meadows with the Williams Grove subdivision to the east off Deep River Road.
The city’s Engineering Services Department designed the connection, which traverses what were two properties at 1928 Greenstone Place and 3538 Running Cedar Trail.
Both were previously occupied by single-family houses that the city acquired and demolished to make way for the new road.
The city condemned the Running Cedar Trail property and paid the previous owner $285,000 for it, according to court records. It acquired the Greenstone Place property for $205,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.