A new street connection that the city built between the Foxwoode Meadows and Williams Grove subdivisions in north High Point to address a public safety concern during flooding events has opened.

The one-block road serves as a second means of ingress and egress for Foxwoode Meadows, a subdivision off Eastchester Drive where residents have long raised concerns about being trapped in their homes when streets flood after heavy rains.

