HIGH POINT — A fox that bit a man outside a house in northeastern High Point earlier this week tested positive for the rabies virus, the city’s third confirmed case in barely more than two months, Guilford County health officials said Thursday.
The man was working on a car Tuesday afternoon at his sister’s house on Copperfield Court, which is off Penny Road a short distance south of Wendover Avenue, when the fox rushed out from under the car and came after him, he told WGHP.
Officers were able to capture the fox, which died shortly after being placed inside the animal control truck, a High Point Police Department report said. The report said the fox appeared to have several bite marks.
For information on the current rabies case, contact Lisa Lee of the Guilford County Department of Health and Human Services at 336-641-3930 or llee@guilfordcountync.gov.
High Point had no confirmed cases of rabies in 2021.
The city’s first case in 2022 was confirmed Feb. 1, when a skunk found on Skeet Club Road tested positive for the rabies virus. A raccoon found on Quaker Lane tested positive in late March.
North Carolina law requires that all domestic pets (cats, dogs and ferrets), whether living inside or outside, aged 4 months or older be vaccinated for rabies. All animals that are confined in outdoor fenced areas should also have current rabies vaccinations. Supervising pets when they are outdoors could prevent contact with wild animals and lessen the possibility of rabies exposure.
Rabies circulates within the wildlife population throughout the entire year. Here are some tips to help prevent you or your family from being exposed to the rabies virus:
• Avoid direct contact with wildlife, dead or alive. Do not approach, try to play with, touch, rescue or treat any wildlife. If you find a sick or injured animal, contact Animal Control at 336-641-5990.
• Avoid any animal displaying unnatural behavior. Wild animals are not usually friendly, so be very careful if they approach you.
• Do not try to separate fighting animals.
• Feed your pets indoors. Leaving food outside will attract dogs, cats and wildlife into your yard.
• Report all stray animals to Animal Control at 336-883-3224 in High Point and 336-641-5990 in Greensboro. Stray animals may not have current rabies vaccinations.
• If a person is bitten by an animal (domestic or stray), wash the bitten area immediately with soap and water, seek medical attention and report the bite to local animal control officers.
For more information on rabies prevention, contact Guilford County Animal Services at 336-641-2506 or visit www.guilfordcountync.gov/our-county/animal-services.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.