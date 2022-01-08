HIGH POINT — The public is invited to take part in a survey that will help officials address the local area’s greatest health needs.
The survey was recently launched by the Foundation for a Healthy High Point in partnership with the UNC Greensboro Center for Housing and Community Studies. The groups hope the survey will provide insights about current health assets and community needs in order to improve overall health and well-being, foundation Executive Director Curtis Holloman said. The foundation seeks to encourage, support, influence and invest in efforts that improve health and wellness throughout Greater High Point.
“As a strategic grantmaker in the Greater High Point area, it is crucial we get feedback to make sure we are investing in issues that are important to our community,” Holloman said.
Most of High Point is within Guilford County, which ranks 30th of 100 counties in North Carolina for overall health outcomes. Chronic diseases such as diabetes, high blood pressure and asthma are linked to health care access and neighborhood conditions. In particular, low birth weight and disproportionately high infant mortality rates among African American residents have been top issues in High Point.
The survey will be open until Feb. 1. It takes 10 to 15 minutes to complete and is confidential.
Participants can register in a sweepstakes drawing for a $100 gift card. Community groups, nonprofits, places of worship, businesses and others are encouraged to share the survey to help ensure a diverse and high response rate.
A final report of the survey and other data collection is expected to be presented to the foundation in late February.
