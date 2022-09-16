HIGH POINT — The Southwest Renewal Foundation of High Point plans to release 100 butterflies at an event on Friday on the Southwest Greenway.
The event from noon to 1 p.m. will mark the completion of the Trees4Trash campaign, Growing High Point’s new urban orchard, the city of High Point’s annual Arbor Day observance and the designation of the Southwest Greenway as part of the North Carolina Wildlife Federation’s “butterfly highway.”
