HIGH POINT – The High Point Community Foundation is accepting grant applications from nonprofits from its Women's Fund.
The grants will go to programs that are committed to improving the lives of women.
Nonprofit organizations in the greater High Point area – including Archdale, Trinity, Thomasville and Jamestown – that devote services and a portion of their annual budget to providing programs for women can apply by visiting hpcommunityfoundation.org and clicking on the online grants portal. The application deadline is Feb. 10.
Women's Fund grant recipients in 2021 included:
• YWCA of High Point to support its Women’s Resource Center, which aims to empower women and their families to eliminate barriers in achieving personal and professional goals.
• West End Ministries’ Women’s Behavioral Counseling Program in partnership with Family Service of High Point to counsel women residing at Leslie’s House, a women’s-only homeless shelter.
• United Way of Greater High Point’s Women in Motion program to strengthen women through education to improve, organize and create success in their lives.
• Brothers Organized To Serve Others, which has family empowerment efforts to provide parent mentors to educate and support families, mostly headed by single mothers of court-involved youth, on the justice system process, and provide them with needed resources and guidance.
