HIGH POINT — The High Point Community Foundation Women’s Fund recently awarded a total of $45,000 to four nonprofits that work to provide services for women in the greater High Point area.
West End Ministries was awarded $15,000 to support behavioral health, counseling women living at Leslie’s House, a women-only homeless shelter. Over the past several years, West End Ministries has partnered with Family Service of High Point to give women access to mental health counseling free of charge in a safe and welcoming space. The grant will help provide an additional year of counseling.
Brothers Organized to Serve Others received $15,000. The nonprofit helps support families, mostly headed by single mothers of court-involved youth, to educate them on the justice system process and to provide resources and guidance to maintain a productive relationship with their child.
Baptist Children’s Home Inc. was awarded a $10,000 grant for family care to supply housing, transportation assistance and support in securing or maintaining employment and child care. Families also will be provided assistance in using local resources, education in parenting, money management and counseling for single mothers who are homeless or are at risk of becoming homeless.
Divine Drops was awarded $5,000 to provide educational resources and sustainable menstrual products to 1,500 of the most vulnerable women and girls in the greater High Point area. These women will receive easy-to-understand and accessible health education.
