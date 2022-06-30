HIGH POINT — Forward High Point’s board of directors announced Thursday that it has hired the next president and CEO of the downtown development agency.
Rebekah McGee, director of Downtown Asheboro Inc. since its inception in 2020, will begin her new role Aug. 1. She replaces Ray Gibbs, who retired as Forward High Point president in January after leading the organization since its inception in 2016.
McGee helped grow Asheboro’s downtown through a redevelopment grant program, as well as the implementation of a new concert series called Rock’n the Park, the revamping of Zoo City Summerfest and the creation of the “Zoo City Social District,” according to a news release.
McGee is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.