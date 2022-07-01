HIGH POINT — Forward High Point’s board of directors announced Thursday that it has hired Rebekah McGee to be the next president and CEO of the downtown development agency.
McGee, director of Downtown Asheboro Inc. since its inception in 2020, will begin her new role Aug. 1. She replaces Ray Gibbs, who retired as Forward High Point president in January of this year after leading the organization since its inception in 2016.
McGee helped grow Asheboro’s downtown through a redevelopment grant program, as well as the implementation of a new concert series called Rock’n the Park, the revamping of Zoo City Summerfest and the creation of the “Zoo City Social District,” according to a news release.
“They’ve gotten all kinds of activity going and diverse opportunities too — something for young and old,” said Heidi Majors, Forward High Point vice chairwoman and leader of the search committee that selected McGee. “We’re just excited for her to come and be a part of our community and get started.”
Majors said Forward High Point posted the job with several downtown trade organizations and reached out directly to several groups and contacts in North Carolina and other states seeking candidates.
“We brought in candidates, and Rebekah immediately began to stand out as a leader among them,” Majors said.
The search committee enlisted representatives from Visit High Point, the High Point Market Authority and other organizations to take part in a second phase of interviews.
“We wanted to make sure others saw her as a great fit for High Point, and she unanimously came out with strong reviews from that second interview — just her energy and her vision,” Majors said.
Prior to working in Asheboro, McGee held a similar position in Lexington and had success drawing development to its downtown, Majors said.
In both places, she emphasized the “Main Street America” model, which involves collaboration with other organizations.
“She has worked in that her entire career,” Majors said. “She is one about relationships — really building those relationships.”
Forward High Point gets most of its funding from the city — around $250,000 a year — but it’s an independent nonprofit operated by its own board.
One of McGee’s first priorities will be finding a consultant to lead a strategic planning process for Forward High Point, Majors said.
Forward High Point board member and founding chairman Doyle Early said he was impressed with McGee’s track record in Lexington and Asheboro and that she was clearly the best choice for the job.
“It was sort of a no-brainer,” Early said. “We’re delighted to have her.”
In announcing her hiring, Forward High Point noted that McGee is a graduate of the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and enjoys CrossFit and spending time with her son, Alex.
