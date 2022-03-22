GUILFORD COUNTY — An association of area attorneys is holding a series of election forums starting this week for candidates running in the spring primary.
The Guilford County Association of Black Lawyers, in partnership with the International Civil Rights Center & Museum, will host the first candidate forum Thursday. Other forums will take place April 7, April 21 and May 5.
The forums will be at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. They are open to the public. Doors will open at 6 p.m. and each forum will start at 6:30 p.m.
The format will allow each candidate a two-minute introduction, then all will take questions submitted by the audience. A moderator will run the forums.
Candidates who aren’t running in the primary — only in the fall general election — can be introduced to the audience. However, they won’t be part of a candidates’ panel at the forums.
The forums will feature candidates for specific races each night. The first forum on Thursday will have candidates for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners, Guilford County Board of Education and state House of Representatives. There are no primaries for state Senate seats in this area.
The April 7 forum will have candidates for the Greensboro City Council, while the April 21 forum will feature candidates for Greensboro mayor, the N.C. Supreme Court and N.C. Court of Appeals.
The final forum May 5 will have candidates for Guilford County sheriff, Guilford County district attorney and Guilford County clerk of Superior Court.
Organizers of the primary candidate forums want to arrange a similar set of forums this fall for the general election, a representative of the group told The High Point Enterprise.
The primary is May 17, and the general election is Nov. 8.
For more information contact the Guilford County Association of Black Lawyers at GCABLsecretary@gmail.com
pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul
