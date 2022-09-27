TRIAD — A bipartisan group promoting the integrity of voting in North Carolina will hold a local forum Wednesday night as part of a statewide tour to shore up trust for voters casting their ballots in the presidential midterm elections this fall.
The forum hosted by the N.C. Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections will take place 6:30-8 p.m. at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. Admission is free.
The group is holding a series of 15 town halls across the state, one in each congressional district, plus a virtual event for those unable to attend in-person. The forum at the museum is the one for the Triad.
Called the Trusted Elections Tour, the effort aims to counter myths about voting and provide information on the electoral process.
The town halls feature cybersecurity experts, election officials and election law attorneys from both major political parties. They will address public concerns about electronic voting machines and hacking, explain the secure process for collecting ballots and counting votes and advise on how challenges, recounts and fraud allegations are dealt with through proper legal channels.
Among the panelists scheduled to take part in the local forum are Guilford County Board of Elections member Carolyn Bunker of High Point, Guilford County Elections Director Charlie Collicutt and retired Guilford County Attorney Mark Payne.
Bunker told The High Point Enterprise that an overriding goal of the forum is to assure voters that they will participate in a free and fair election. Organizers also want to debunk rumors about votes not being counted or elections being rigged.
“The public will see that we have a multitude of safety procedures to make sure that every vote is counted and no extra votes are counted,” she said.
Early voting starts Oct. 20 and continues through Nov. 5. Election Day is Nov. 8.
