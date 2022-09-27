TRIAD — A bipartisan group promoting the integrity of voting in North Carolina will hold a local forum Wednesday night as part of a statewide tour to shore up trust for voters casting their ballots in the presidential midterm elections this fall.

The forum hosted by the N.C. Network for Fair, Safe and Secure Elections will take place 6:30-8 p.m. at the International Civil Rights Center & Museum at 134 S. Elm St. in downtown Greensboro. Admission is free.

