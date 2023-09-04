High Point plant

The company that bought United Furniture Industries' former plants in bankruptcy court has now listed them for sale on its website.

 PHOENIX INVESTORS

The former United Furniture Industries properties, including ones in High Point and Trinity, have gone up for sale.

All of United Furniture's real estate was sold in bankruptcy court in July to Phoenix Acquisitiion LLC, which specializes in repurposing industrial sites, for $65 million. Now that sale has closed, and Phoenix has listed the properties for sale on its website of subsidiary Phoenix Investors.