The former United Furniture Industries properties, including ones in High Point and Trinity, have gone up for sale.
All of United Furniture's real estate was sold in bankruptcy court in July to Phoenix Acquisitiion LLC, which specializes in repurposing industrial sites, for $65 million. Now that sale has closed, and Phoenix has listed the properties for sale on its website of subsidiary Phoenix Investors.
The High Point property as 315-325 Kettering Road is listed as having six buildings with a combined 188,999 square feet of space on an 11-acre property.
The Trinity plant at 3761 Old Glenola Road is listed as having four buildings with a combined 196,400 square feet of space on a 55-acre property.
No asking price is liste for any of the properties.
United Furniture filed for bankruptcy protection in December, about a month after all employees were sent an email telling them not to report to work and an hour later were sent another email announcing that all employees were being fired because of “unforeseen business circumstances.”
At the time it closed, Mississippi-based United had 245 employees in Randolph County, 220 in Davidson County and about 50 in Forsyth County.
In July 2022 the company announced it was closing its High Point facility, which did business as Royal Development Metal Stamping, and laying off 72 people. It also laid off 199 manufacturing employees at its Hanes Mill Road plant in Winston-Salem and converted that facility to an East Coast distribution center.
United purchased the Lane brand in 2017 from High Point-based Heritage Home Group.
Two other former United Furniture properties are in the Triad and are for sale:
• 100 United Furniture Drive, Lexington. It has 375,310 square feet of space on a 13-acre property.
• 401 W. Hanes Mill Road, Winston-Salem. It has three buildings with a combined 705,599 square feet on a 54.5-acre property.
