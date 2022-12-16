HIGH POINT — A former convenience store in the southwestern part of the city was damaged by a fire that investigators say may have been set by transients.
The fire was reported just after midnight Thursday at the vacant building in the 1400 block of W. Green Drive at the intersection with Ward Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they saw thick smoke pouring from the building, said Brian Evans, deputy fire chief with the High Point Fire Department.
Investigators say they believe transients started a fire in the back of the building to stay warm, Evans told The High Point Enterprise. No one was injured, he said.
The former convenience store has been closed for many years.
The blaze was brought under control in about 15 minutes, Evans said.
It caused an estimated $25,000 worth of damage. The property has an appraised value of $100,600, according to Guilford County property records.
The fire was the second major fire involving a property on a short stretch of W. Green in the past four months.
On Sept. 2, a 64-year-old man, Micheal Scott Gregory, died in a fire at a two-story house in the 1100 block of W. Green near the intersection with Tryon Avenue. The fire, which started about 2:40 a.m., gutted the house. Four other people escaped unharmed.
The cause of that fire remains under investigation by the High Point Police Department.
Four engine trucks, two ladder trucks, 21 firefighters and two battalion chiefs went to the fire.
