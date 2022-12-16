HPTNWS-12-17-22 FIRE.jpg

A fire just after midnight Thursday caused mostly interior damage to a long-vacant convenience store at W. Green Drive and Ward Avenue.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — A former convenience store in the southwestern part of the city was damaged by a fire that investigators say may have been set by transients.

The fire was reported just after midnight Thursday at the vacant building in the 1400 block of W. Green Drive at the intersection with Ward Avenue. When firefighters arrived, they saw thick smoke pouring from the building, said Brian Evans, deputy fire chief with the High Point Fire Department.

Trending Videos