DAVIDSON COUNTY — Retired Republican state senator Stan Bingham, a plain-speaking politician who spent 16 years in the N.C. General Assembly and had a long career in Davidson County politics, died at the age of 76.

Bingham, who served four years on the Davidson County Board of Commissioners prior to joining the legislature, first was elected to the Senate in 2000 and served through his retirement from the seat in 2016. Friends tell The High Point Enterprise that he died overnight Wednesday or early Thursday morning at his home in Denton in the southern part of the county.

