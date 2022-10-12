Former skate rink sold

The former Skate South building will be renovated into an auto body repair shop, the new property owner says. LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The former Skate South property at 208 W. Fairfield Road has been sold and will be renovated into a Caliber Collision auto body repair shop.

The 1.48-acre parcel, which includes a 19,800-square-foot building, was purchased last week by Cross Development of Carrollton, Texas, for $875,000, according to the recorded property deed.

