HIGH POINT — The former Skate South property at 208 W. Fairfield Road has been sold and will be renovated into a Caliber Collision auto body repair shop.
The 1.48-acre parcel, which includes a 19,800-square-foot building, was purchased last week by Cross Development of Carrollton, Texas, for $875,000, according to the recorded property deed.
The seller was Bobby Lee Byerly, president of Rol-A-Rink Inc.
The property housed a skating rink beginning in 1978, when it opened as the Carrousel Skating Center. It was the second rink opened by the original owners of the former Rol-A-Rink on N. Main Street.
Rol-A-Rink closed in 2014 and has since been demolished.
The new owner is planning to renovate the existing building for Caliber Collision, according to development plans under review by the city.
The Lewisville, Texas-based chain has more than 1,500 locations nationwide, according to its website. This would be its first High Point location, joining four in Greensboro as the company’s only Triad presence to date.
It has several other shops in North Carolina, mostly in Raleigh, Durham and other parts of the Triangle.
Its other brands include Caliber Auto Repair and Caliber Auto Glass.
