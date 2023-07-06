HIGH POINT — A third at-large City Council candidate in this year’s municipal election campaign is officially in the race.
HIGH POINT — A third at-large City Council candidate in this year’s municipal election campaign is officially in the race.
Ken Harper said that he will seek one of the two council seats that are elected citywide.
A High Point native and graduate of Southwest Guilford High School, Harper ran unsuccessfully for the Republican nomination in last year’s U.S. Senate primary campaign.
He said he’s running for council because he thinks decisions at the local level are most impactful in addressing the needs of the city.
“I think it’s a hands-on opportunity to serve people you’ve grown up with and lived with,” said Harper, who owns an insurance and financial services business, Harpco Benefits Alliance.
He joins incumbent Councilman Britt Moore and challenger Sam Carr as the other at-large contenders in the race so far. The other current at-large council member, Tyrone Johnson, is running for the Ward 2 seat this year.
Candidate filing for city elections, which are nonpartisan, opens Friday.
Primaries will be held Oct. 10, and the general election is Nov. 7. All eight council seats, as well as the mayor’s position, will be on the ballot for four-year terms.
Harper said he’s been an entrepreneur for 27 years and decided to enter the political realm for the first time in 2021 when he “heard the call from God. It was literally inspirational. One morning, I was praying, and it was a calling. It took a leap of faith. I jumped into the race, and everything came into place.”
Harper ran in the GOP Senate primary on a platform of what he termed conservative principles and finished sixth in a primary field of 14 candidates, garnering a little more than 7,000 votes, or 0.9%. The field included Sen. Ted Budd (who went on to win the seat), former Gov. Pat McCrory and former Congressman Mark Walker.
He said he campaigned in 90 of the state’s 100 counties and plans to take a similar grassroots approach in his bid for council.
If elected, he said, he’ll work toward a climate of “business-friendliness” to encourage expansions and relocations by companies.
“I also want to make High Point known for quality of life, which includes public safety,” Harper said. “It’s important that we maximize our budgets and don’t waste city resources, and that we’re making sure that we appreciate the employees of the city.”
He said another reason he wants to serve on the council is to tap into economic development priorities around High Point’s furniture industry.
“I grew up here, so I worked in the furniture market as a kid in the summers,” he said. “There are great opportunities in the furniture and design industries for our youth, so I want to help foster that next generation of leaders.”
Harper said this goal stems in part from his community service, which includes the High Point Rotary Club and serving as a senior board member of Heads Up For Our Youth, a nonprofit that provides school supplies and other services to at-risk youth.
