NEW YORK — Cheslie Kryst, the 2019 winner of the Miss USA pageant and a correspondent for the entertainment news program "Extra," jumped to her death Sunday from a Manhattan apartment building, police said.
Kryst, 30, was a North Carolina native who received a law degree at Wake Forest University and in October 2018 was crowned Miss North Carolina USA in a ceremony in High Point. After she was crowned Miss USA, her first stop in a tour of North Carolina was High Point, where city officials presented her with a key to the city. She also visited High Point University a number of times.
According to police, Kryst's body was found at approximately 7 a.m. Sunday in front of the Orion building, a high-rise on West 42nd Street in midtown Manhattan.
Her family confirmed her death in a statement.
"Cheslie embodied love and served others, whether through her work as an attorney fighting for social justice, as Miss USA and as a host on 'EXTRA.' But most importantly, as a daughter, sister, friend, mentor and colleague – we know her impact will live on," her family said.
Kryst, a former Division I athlete and North Carolina attorney, won the Miss USA pageant in May 2019 and competed in the Miss Universe pageant that year.
When Kryst was crowned, it marked more than a personal triumph: It meant that for the first time, Black women were the reigning Miss USA, Miss Teen USA and Miss America.
In a statement Sunday, the program "Extra" described Kryst as "not just a vital part of our show, she was a beloved part of our Extra family and touched the entire staff. Our deepest condolences to all her family and friends."
Kryst provided commentary at last month's Miss Universe pageant, which called her "one of the brightest, warmest, and most kind people we have ever had the privilege of knowing. Our entire community mourns her loss."
